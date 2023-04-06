Wyandotte Schools superintendent resigns, 5G antenna controversy continues

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - In a dramatic turn of events, the Wyandotte Public Schools superintendent recently resigned amid controversy surrounding a T-Mobile antenna placed atop Washington Elementary.

Wednesday's school board meeting started with board members going into a special closed meeting. Following that meeting, a room full of attendees was given the shocking announcement.

"I move to approve the separation agreement and release concerning Dr. (Catherine) Cost, including acceptance of her resignation effective April 5," members said.

The announcement resulted in a burst of cheers from the room. Parents and guardians believe this is a step in the right direction for the district.

CBS News Detroit spoke with parents about the move.

"We need to fill someone into that position that's going to put our children first." She continued, "This is a great positive forward movement for the tower as well," Ali Cotner said.

For weeks a controversy has surrounded Cost as parents aren't too keen on how the former superintendent handled the situation concerning the antenna.

In a previous interview with CBS News Detroit, Rep. Shri Thanedar accused Cost of telling him to stay in his lane when he reached out about the antenna.

"I also got an email from the superintendent telling me to stay in my lane," he alleges the superintendent told him. "It's none of my business to be concerned about this and be issuing any kind of statement."

The antenna concerns continue to grow in the community. Rep. Jim Desana has been a critic of its placement. With the latest development, he feels things are moving in the right direction he wants T-Mobile to step up.

"I mean we are talking about a multi-billion dollar corporation I don't think this a huge dent to their bottom line. They've got some cost in putting it up obviously and I think the school board and city may be willing to help them," Desana said.

The safety over the antenna is what has Wyandotte residents up in arms. The concern is over radio frequencies. T-Mobile addressed the school board last week adding that it is safe and that they will delay turning it on.

The plan is to turn it on after the school year ends in June. The company also plans to look into concealing the antenna and they are also considering removing the generator on site.

Parents still remind school board members what they're advocating for.

"A lot of us aren't looking for the tower not to be turned on in order to stay at the school we are looking for it to be removed in order to feel safe," one parent said to board members.

With the superintendent gone, the school board president tells CBS News Detroit an interim will be chosen, and that information is coming soon.

According to the board president, the district recently enlisted help from a law office. The board has been told they are not allowed to speak on the antenna at this time.