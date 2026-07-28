Wrong-way driver on I-69 had three times Michigan's legal limit blood alcohol level, police say

The Grand Blanc Police Department stopped a wrong-way freeway driver who was later estimated to be driving at three times Michigan's legal limit of blood alcohol level.

Authorities were notified of the dangerous scenario by a 911 call, police said. Amid the wrong-way navigation, police said the driver nearly caused a head-on collision with another motorist.

The police vehicle's dashboard camera caught the scene about 1:41 a.m. as the driver was found traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near Dort Highway / Exit 138, just east of Flint, according to a social media post from Grand Blanc police.

The officer notified dispatchers that the suspect was spotted, then did a U-turn on I-69 to follow the driver.

The driver pulled over on the shoulder near Holly Road.

The Grand Blanc Police Department stopped a wrong-way driver on Interstate 69 who was later estimated to be driving at three times of Michigan's legal limit of blood alcohol level. Grand Blanc Police Department

The 28-year-old diver from Davison was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated, and registered 0.26% blood alcohol content on a preliminary breath test. That testing result is over three times the legal limit for Michigan adult drivers, which is 0.08%.

"Every impaired driver is a life-threatening risk, not just to themselves, but to every innocent person sharing the road," Grand Blanc police said. "If you choose to drink, don't drive. Call a friend, use a rideshare, or find another safe way home. The decision you make could save your life or someone else's."