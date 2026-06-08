Wrong-way driver dead after series of crashes in Redford Township

One man is dead after \ wrong-way crash that happened Sunday in Wayne County, Michigan.

A total of eight vehicles were involved in the series of collisions, which happened about 11 p.m. at the area of Telegraph Road and Five Mile Road, the Redford Township Police Department said.

Officers said the fatality was a 40-year-old man, who was driving a burgundy Durango northbound in the southbound lanes of Telegraph Road at the time of the crash. The Durango struck two vehicles just north of Five Mile Road, then continued at a high rate of speed and struck another vehicle at the stoplight that was north of Five Mile Road at the turnaround.

That collision caused other vehicles that were stopped at the stoplight to be struck, police said.

The Durango driver was taken to Corewell Health Farmington Hills Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Everyone else in the other vehicles involved in the crash had either minor or no injuries, police said.

That area of Telegraph Road was closed for a time to allow for on-site investigation and cleanup.

Police are still investigating. Officers ask that anyone with information that can assist in the case contact Officer Jacob Vance at jvance@redfordpd.org or 313-387-2561 in the Redford Township Police Traffic Bureau.