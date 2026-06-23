Wrong-way crash snarls traffic early Tuesday in downtown Detroit
Traffic was snarled in downtown Detroit early Tuesday in the aftermath of a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75.
All lanes of southbound I-75 from Grand River Road to Rosa Parks Boulevard in Wayne County were closed at 4:01 a.m. in the aftermath of the crash, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. All traffic was diverted off the freeway at Grand River Road, and police recommend taking alternate routes. I-75 remained closed in that area at 6:40 a.m.
Michigan State Police, which is investigating the crash, said state police got reports shortly before 4 a.m. of a driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75, near Dearborn Street.
Additional emergency calls then reported a two-vehicle rollover crash, involving a vehicle fire, on southbound I-75 near Rosa Parks Boulevard. State police determined that one of the vehicles involved was possibly the wrong-way driver.
The crash remains under investigation.
MDOT traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.
CBS News Detroit has a crew en route to the scene, and will provide additional details on line and on air when they are available.