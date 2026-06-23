Wrong-way crash snarls traffic early Tuesday in downtown Detroit

Traffic was snarled in downtown Detroit early Tuesday in the aftermath of a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75.

All lanes of southbound I-75 from Grand River Road to Rosa Parks Boulevard in Wayne County were closed at 4:01 a.m. in the aftermath of the crash, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. All traffic was diverted off the freeway at Grand River Road, and police recommend taking alternate routes. I-75 remained closed in that area at 6:40 a.m.

A crash snarled traffic early Tuesday in downtown Detroit, as all lanes of southbound Interstate 75 were closed between Grand River Road and Rosa Parks Boulevard. CBS News Detroit

Michigan State Police, which is investigating the crash, said state police got reports shortly before 4 a.m. of a driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes of I-75, near Dearborn Street.

Additional emergency calls then reported a two-vehicle rollover crash, involving a vehicle fire, on southbound I-75 near Rosa Parks Boulevard. State police determined that one of the vehicles involved was possibly the wrong-way driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

MDOT traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.

CBS News Detroit has a crew en route to the scene, and will provide additional details on line and on air when they are available.