World's tallest and smallest dogs meet up in Idaho Falls for a playdate

A playdate between the world's tallest and smallest living dogs went the way of most dog park encounters, despite the 3-foot height difference — lots of tail wagging, sniffing and scampering.

Reginald, a 7-year-old Great Dane from Idaho, and Pearl, a chihuahua from Florida, are both certified winners in their respective height titles by Guinness World Records. The fact that Reginald is the size of a small horse and Pearl is as small as an apple didn't stop them from getting along famously.

This photo provided by Guinness World Records shows Reginald, the world's tallest living dog as certified by Guinness World Records, during a play date in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with the world's smallest living dog, on April 5, 2025. Natalie Behring/Guinness World Records via AP

Pearl, a 4-year-old who stands at 3.59 inches, comes from a long line of short dogs. Her aunt Millie, a previous record-holder in the same category, until she died in 2020, was also under 4 inches tall.

Both Millie and Pearl weighed 1 ounce at birth.

"I was not expecting to once again have the record," said Vanesa Semler of Orlando, Florida, owner of both tiny dogs. "That would be like unbelievable."

Guinness arranged the two-day meet-up between Pearl and Reginald — who also goes by Reggie and measures in at a whopping 3-foot-3 — last month at his home in Idaho Falls.

Even though Pearl loves dogs, even big dogs, Semler said she was anxious because of Reginald's size.

"For me, (it) was a huge, pleasant surprise from day one because Reggie is like Pearl, in bigger size," she said. "He is so gentle, so friendly."

Reggie, for his part, might have been more interested in the Guinness film crew that accompanied Pearl than the tiny dog herself.

"I would say he likes people a little bit more than he likes other dogs," said Sam Johnson Reiss, his owner.

Pearl's tiny size was also strange for the big boy.

"He was like very cautious, like a little anxious," Reiss said. "He was very careful, like he didn't step on her or anything or anything crazy. He was just very aware that she was there."

Reggie's super size was evident early on, especially on a dog park visit when he towered over other Great Danes despite being only 9 months old.

"They would be shorter than him, and they were like full-grown," Reiss said.

There might have been a little jealousy shown over toys and beds, but Reggie and Pearl found common ground during their two days roaming the Idaho farm together.

"I think she found a good friend," Semler said.

Semler said Pearl is her prima donna, with the chihuahua even picking out the clothes she wants to wear every day by placing her paw on the outfits laid out before her. That comes in handy when news crews are lining up for interviews.

"For us, she was always our diva," Semler said. "Now she's a diva for everyone."

Pearl doesn't have the top diva title quite yet, with Reiss saying Reggie — who has a new Instagram account — has his own diva moments.

"He's pretty high maintenance," Reiss said. "Reggie's just cheeky, like he's kind of mischievous and silly and definitely tells you when he wants something."