Woman, 60, to stand trial on voter fraud charges in Michigan

A woman accused of registering her spouse, who is a non-citizen, to vote has been bound over for trial in Michigan.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, 60-year-old Kimberley DiDonato is charged with one count of election forgery and using a computer to commit a crime. A pretrial date has not yet been set.

State prosecutors say that in April 2024, DiDontao allegedly posed as her husband, falsely claimed that he was an American citizen, and registered him to vote online. DiDontao then allegedly contacted her local clerk's office a month later to cancel the registration.

Prosecutors say DiDontao claimed her reasoning was to test the registration system.

"Trust in our election system requires holding people accountable in the rare instance that they violate our statutes," said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. "We are pleased this case now heads to trial, where this office will continue its obligation to investigate alleged criminal violations of Michigan Election Law and prosecute offenders."

DiDonato was one of six people charged with election law violations last month. Officials say the five other people are accused of voting while not being U.S. citizens.

At the time, Nessel's office says it was investigating 38 cases — 16 that were referred to Nessel in connection with the 2024 general election and 22 cases from elections from 2009 to 2025. Six cases resulted in criminal charges, 10 cases were closed without charges and the remaining were still under review.