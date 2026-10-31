Woman, 66, hospitalized after being struck by pickup truck at Auburn Hills intersection

A 66-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a roadway in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Wednesday evening, according to police.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash at the intersection of Walton Boulevard and Dexter Road around 6:45 p.m. They found the Auburn Hills woman suffering from life-threatening injuries when they arrived. She was taken to the hospital, where she was in critical condition on Friday morning.

Investigators say the woman was walking across Walton Boulevard at the intersection when the truck, which was turning from Dexter Road onto Walton Boulevard, hit her. Officials said the motorist stopped after the collision and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone who may have seen the incident is asked to call the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.