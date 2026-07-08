Woman pleads no contest to threatening Mount Clemens mayor on Facebook Messenger

A Macomb County woman has pleaded no contest to threatening Mount Clemens Mayor Laura Kropp on social media.

Melissa Ann McGuire, 44, of Mount Clemens, pleaded no contest to one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a one-year misdemeanor, Macomb County prosecutors said.

McGuire is accused of sending threatening messages to Kropp through Facebook Messenger on Nov. 13, 2025.

McGuire entered her plea during a pretrial conference on July 7. A second charge of malicious use of a telecommunications device, a six-month misdemeanor, was dropped as part of the agreement.

Prosecutors say Kropp attended the pretrial conference and agrees with the plea.

McGuire will be sentenced on Aug. 19.