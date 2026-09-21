Woman injured by gunshot in Ypsilanti, police investigating circumstances

A woman was injured during a shooting early Sunday in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

The Ypsilanti Police Department said it got a report of a shooting about 2:44 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Harriet Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been struck by a gunshot on her head. Medics took her to an area hospital for treatment, and she is reported to be in stable condition.

Officers ask that anyone with information that can help in the investigation contact the Ypsilanti Police Department at 734-483-9510.