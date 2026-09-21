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Woman injured by gunshot in Ypsilanti, police investigating circumstances

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A woman was injured during a shooting early Sunday in Ypsilanti, Michigan. 

The Ypsilanti Police Department said it got a report of a shooting about 2:44 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Harriet Street. 

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been struck by a gunshot on her head. Medics took her to an area hospital for treatment, and she is reported to be in stable condition. 

Officers ask that anyone with information that can help in the investigation contact the Ypsilanti Police Department at 734-483-9510. 

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