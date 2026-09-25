Woman, 76, found dead inside camper following a fire in Jackson, Michigan

An investigation is underway in Jackson, Michigan, after a 76-year-old woman was found dead inside a camper following a fire on Thursday.

According to Police Chief Tim Gonzales, police responded to the fire at about 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of Third Street, where they located a fifth-wheel trailer behind the residence. Gonzales says fire crews responded within minutes and observed heavy smoke and flames spreading from the trailer to a detached garage.

The woman, whose name was not released, was found inside the trailer. Police say one firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The firefighter has since been released.

The cause of the fire is unknown. It is currently under investigation by the Jackson Fire Department and the Michigan State Police.