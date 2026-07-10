Woman, 55, dies after being struck by vehicle in Farmington Hills

A 55-year-old Warren woman died Wednesday night after she was struck by a vehicle in Farmington Hills, police said.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Middlebelt Road north of Northwestern Highway, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Investigators say a vehicle was traveling north on Middlebelt when it struck the victim, who was walking in the roadway.

The driver, who police say was the sole occupant of the vehicle, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.