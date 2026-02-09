Watch CBS News
Woman dies in snowmobile crash in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Joseph Buczek
A 44-year-old woman died over the weekend in a snowmobile crash in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, police said. 

The woman was snowmobiling on Trail 417 around 10:32 a.m. Friday, about one mile into Chocolay Township from the Alger County line, when police say she hit a dip in the trail, causing her and the snowmobile to leave the trail. 

First responders performed CPR at the scene before the woman was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. Medical personnel continued life-saving measures, but the woman later died from her injuries, police said. The woman's name has not been released. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

