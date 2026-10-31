Woman charged in Michigan with custodial interference located in Africa before arrest

A 39-year-old woman charged in Michigan with custodial interference was located in the Republic of Benin in Africa months before her arrest, the Bloomfield Township Police Department said Friday.

Law enforcement in Bloomfield Township was notified of a parental kidnapping on June 2, officials said. The man who reported the incident said he last saw his child when his ex-wife, identified as the woman, had picked their child up from his home on March 23.

The man had "reason to believe she had fled to the Republic of Benin" with their child after speaking with her, according to police. He made multiple attempts to have her bring their child back to the U.S. before reporting the matter to officials.

Bloomfield Township police say they worked with the Department of State to locate the woman in the Republic of Benin. Officials in the African country placed her and the child on a flight back to the U.S. on June 3 after working with federal authorities.

The man was reunited with his child at Detroit Metro Airport on June 4, while the woman "fled to an unknown location" after arriving there, according to police.

The matter was turned over to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, which authorized a charge of custodial interference against the woman on Oct. 15, officials said. Bloomfield Township police located her on Wednesday and arrested her.

According to police, the woman was arraigned on Thursday by a judge who issued her a $100,000 bond, cash or surety.