A Flint woman was convicted of second-degree murder in a fatal shooting outside a Flint bar, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says.

A Genesee County jury has convicted 34-year-old Darnella Denise Gaines of second-degree murder and felony firearm in the 2025 death of Shaquice Lillie Ann Grear, 28, of Flint, after a five-day trial, prosecutors say.

The shooting occurred during the early morning hours of May 25, 2025, at an after-hours gathering outside the Bedrock Lounge bar on Flushing Road in Flint, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say that police were dispatched to the scene after Gaines herself called 911 and reported that she had shot another woman.

Officers arrived at the scene and detained Gaines while emergency personnel transported Grear to Hurley Medical Center, where she received surgery and medical care but died five days later, prosecutors say.

Accounts of the incident

Evidence presented at trial shows that Gaines allegedly took a handgun from her purse and placed it on her lap, and that she later exchanged words with Grear while sitting in separate cars, according to prosecutors.

Gaines told a 911 dispatcher that Grear approached her vehicle and reached through the partially open passenger-side window and allegedly punched her, prosecutors say.

Gaines maintained that she allegedly fired her handgun to scare Grear away and that she never intended to kill her. However, prosecutors challenged that account through witness testimony, physical evidence, forensic testimony and Gaines' own statements, presenting crime scene evidence that contradicted Gaines' account of the shooting.

Gaines testified that she was attempting to fire a warning shot, claiming that this was something she had learned during her concealed pistol license training.

The prosecution challenged this by calling a concealed pistol license instructor who testified that warning shots are not taught as proper practice in concealed pistol license instruction.

The sentencing

Gaines faces up to life in prison on the second-degree murder conviction, and a mandatory two-year sentence for felony firearm that must be served first. Leyton said:

"Having a concealed pistol license does not give someone the right to use deadly force simply because they become involved in an argument or physical confrontation. A 28-year-old woman lost her life over what began as a confrontation outside a nightclub. The defendant's own statements, the physical evidence, and the testimony presented at trial demonstrated that this was not a justified use of deadly force. The jury saw through the defendant's changing story and held her accountable."

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec.15.

"This conviction cannot bring Shaquice Grear back or take away the grief her family has endured, but I hope it provides some measure of accountability and justice," Leyton said after the trial.



Leyton praised the efforts of the Flint Police Department, the Michigan State Police Major Case Unit in their investigation, and Assistant Prosecutors Mark Ross and Zachary Serzo, along with the paralegals, secretaries, legal assistants and the appeals division, in prosecuting the case.