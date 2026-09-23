Woman who gave twin sister's name during Flint traffic stop found guilty

A woman who authorities say gave deputies her twin sister's name during a traffic stop in Flint has been convicted after a one-day trial.

According to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office, 41-year-old Seneca Capri-Lachay Barnes was found guilty of resisting and obstructing police and operating with an unregistered vehicle; however, she was found not guilty of resisting and obstructing a second deputy. Barnes will be sentenced on Oct. 30.

Prosecutors say she faces up to three years in prison as a second-offense habitual offender with prior convictions including assault, identity theft and bank fraud.

Prosecutors say that on Aug. 15, 2025, police conducted a traffic stop near Hemphill Road near Fenton Road due to a fake license plate. A deputy testified in court that after stopping Barnes, she refused to give her driver's license and refused to get out of the vehicle. The deputy attempted to open the driver's side door, but Barnes slammed it closed, according to prosecutors.

She was then arrested with the help of a second deputy.

Prosecutors say Barnes represented herself in court and testified that her twin sister was the driver.

"A traffic stop is not a negotiation. When a deputy asks for your license and lawfully asks you to step out of the car, the law requires you to comply," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. "What began as a traffic stop over a license plate ended in a felony conviction for this defendant and it never had to get to this point."