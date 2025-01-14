Watch CBS News
Winter weather advisory issued for snow squalls in Southeast Michigan

By Troy Bridges

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Lake effect snow will move in and out Tuesday afternoon in Southeast Michigan. 

Accumulations will only be between one and three inches across Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Those same counties are under winter weather advisories until 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

A couple of heavy snow bands or snow squalls will move in around the noon hour.

This could lead to a few areas of whiteout conditions. It could be hard to see far in front of drivers on the road during the lunch hour.

Most of the snow will be over by the afternoon and evening commute on Tuesday.

The next big thing will be the cold air of the season Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

High temperatures will only reach the teens on Monday. Temperatures will feel like they're only the single digits and near zero or below.

