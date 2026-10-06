Windsor authorities investigating spike in drug overdoses in Ontario

Canadian officials are investigating a spike in opioid or fentanyl overdoses in the Windsor area, with 30 emergency department visits reported for drug overdoses in one week.

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy team said they received notifications of 30 overdose patients between Sept. 27 and Oct 3, which is higher than usual for the Windsor area of Ontario. The local hospitals treated 188 such patients in the three-month time frame of April through June 2026, which works out to an average of 15 such patients a week

Local authorities, including Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor EMS, Erie Shores Health Care, and the Office of the Chief Coroner, are working with police to monitor the spike and learn what is contributing to it.

In the meantime, anyone who is aware of connections among the cases or causes contributing to the increase is asked to contact the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Symptoms of an opioid overdose include slow or absent breathing, blue fingernails or lips, cold or clammy skin, and not responsive to others, health officials said. Should opioid overdose be suspected, the Windsor Regional Hospital says to call 911 and provide a dose of naloxone if some is available.