Winds in Southeast Michigan diminish for the weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - A Wind advisory for Southeast Michigan expires at midnight on Saturday, leaving us with diminishing winds.

It'll still be breezy on Saturday, but luckily we'll have more sunshine for the weekend.

Winds on Saturday will be out of the west-northwest at 15-20 mph and gusting up to 34 mph. Wind gusts will diminish through the day as temperatures will warm up. Lows start Saturday around 40 degrees and reach highs around 60 degrees with sunny skies throughout the day.

Mostly clear skies will continue on Saturday night with lows in the mid-40s, but temperatures will warm into the low 70s by Sunday afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies through much of the day, but a small chance of a rain shower will move in Sunday afternoon and through dinner.

