Whitmer declares state of emergency due to overnight storm in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency after an overnight storm resulted in flooding across Metro Detroit.
The Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (EMHSD) says it is working with local officials to ensure residents' safety.
Several areas, including in Canton Township, experienced flooding that left many cars stuck and needing towing. Additionally, road access to the McNamara Terminal at the Detroit Metro Airport closed Thursday morning. Access has since been restored, but dozens of flights were delayed or canceled.
Whitmer also activated a state of emergency operations center in Lansing to help with response and recovery efforts in the area.
According to the National Weather Service, more rain is expected Thursday evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect in Southeast Michigan through 1 a.m. Friday.
