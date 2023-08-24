Watch CBS News
Local News

Torrential rain falls across southeast Michigan leaves behind flooded roadways

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

Torrential rain falls across southeast Michigan leaves behind flooded roadways
Torrential rain falls across southeast Michigan leaves behind flooded roadways 11:05

(CBS DETROIT) - Torrential rain fell across southeast Michigan Wednesday night and Thursday morning dumping more than an inch of rain across metro Detroit. 

Most areas saw between two to four inches of rain, with many cities reporting over five inches of rain. Carleton, a city in Monroe County, reported over six inches of rain. 

rain-accumulation-list.png
Torrential rainfall across southeast Michigan.  NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

A flood warning will remain in effect for portions of Wayne, Oakland, Monroe, Washtenaw, and Livingston Counties until 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

flood-alerts.png
Flood Warning in effect until 3:45 p.m. Thursday. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Showers and thunderstorms continue to move through the state this morning. More storms are possible again this afternoon and evening. The second round could produce another one to two inches or more rainfall in a one to two-hour timeframe. 

After tonight's storms move through, southeast Michigan the forecast for southeast Michigan contains only isolated chances for showers or thunderstorms on Saturday and again next Tuesday.

7-day-rain-graph-today.png
Showers and storms this afternoon and evening with isolated chances returning on Saturday and next Tuesday. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Your NEXT Weather Team is monitoring the severe weather threat and the hot temperatures, so stay tuned to CBS News Detroit on air and online at CBSDetroit.com, our CBS News Detroit app, and on Pluto TV.      

Karen Carter
karencarter-retakes-pick-aug172022-caf-7003.jpg

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS Detroit and CW50.

First published on August 24, 2023 / 11:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.