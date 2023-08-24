Torrential rain falls across southeast Michigan leaves behind flooded roadways

(CBS DETROIT) - Torrential rain fell across southeast Michigan Wednesday night and Thursday morning dumping more than an inch of rain across metro Detroit.

Most areas saw between two to four inches of rain, with many cities reporting over five inches of rain. Carleton, a city in Monroe County, reported over six inches of rain.

Torrential rainfall across southeast Michigan. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

A flood warning will remain in effect for portions of Wayne, Oakland, Monroe, Washtenaw, and Livingston Counties until 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Flood Warning in effect until 3:45 p.m. Thursday. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Showers and thunderstorms continue to move through the state this morning. More storms are possible again this afternoon and evening. The second round could produce another one to two inches or more rainfall in a one to two-hour timeframe.

After tonight's storms move through, southeast Michigan the forecast for southeast Michigan contains only isolated chances for showers or thunderstorms on Saturday and again next Tuesday.

Showers and storms this afternoon and evening with isolated chances returning on Saturday and next Tuesday. NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Your NEXT Weather Team is monitoring the severe weather threat and the hot temperatures, so stay tuned to CBS News Detroit on air and online at CBSDetroit.com, our CBS News Detroit app, and on Pluto TV.