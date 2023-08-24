Overnight storm causes flooding in Canton, closing streets, forcing drivers to abandon their cars

CANTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An overnight storm brought heavy rain and caused widespread flooding in areas throughout Metro Detroit.

"We didn't have any water in front of our house, then we went grocery shopping, and things got worse," said Canton resident Zabil Nabib.

At Ford and Sheldon roads in Canton, the flooding brought traffic to a crawl. Many cars had to be towed away after getting stuck.

"Yeah, it's crazy," said Plymouth resident Dominic Livernois.

Livernois says the flooding is unlike anything he's ever seen.

Jesse Gonzales/CBS Detroit

"Not around here, no," he said. "I remember when our freeways got flooded like Southfield Freeway a couple of months ago. But this is just a whole other level."

Livernois is among many people whose homes were flooded or surrounded by the flood waters. Some businesses also had to shut down.

"We live in the first neighborhood here. Half of the cars are underwater. Cars ruined. Cars totaled," he said.

Nick Potter and his friends brought their kayaks and decided to have some fun.

"Instead of just having fun, we might as well do something with it," he said.

Potter says they've also spent their time to help out as many people as they can.

"We already moved a couple [cars] out. Guided a couple people on the roads. We kayaked across and helped them get out," he said.