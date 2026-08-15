Man, 30, critically injured in pickup truck crash in Monroe County

A 30-year-old man is injured after a pickup truck he was driving struck a tree in Whiteford Township, Michigan, early Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the man, from Toledo, Ohio, was driving a 2002 Ford F-350 northbound on Whiteford Road, north of Whiteford Center Road, when he lost control of his vehicle.

The truck went off the road after the man lost control and hit the tree, the sheriff's office said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition on Saturday morning.

According to officials, speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, which happened around 2:59 a.m. The man was wearing his seat belt at the time of the incident.

The sheriff's office is investigating the collision. Anyone with information or who was in the area at the time is asked to call the agency at 734-240-7541. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip here.