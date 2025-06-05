Elko delivers RBI single in the 10th to help White Sox beat AL-leading Tigers 3-2

Tim Elko singled and scored pinch runner Korey Lee in the 10th inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 3-2, walk-off win over the American League-leading Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

With the win, Chicago split the four-game series. The Tigers had swept the White Sox in April in the first of four series between the teams this season.

Rookie infielder Chase Meidroth went 2 for 2 with three walks and an RBI for the White Sox. Josh Rojas was 3 for 4 with a run scored.

Reliever Steven Wilson (2-1, 1.89 ERA) worked a scoreless 10th inning for the win, stranding two baserunners. Beau Brieske (1-3, 4.57) took the loss, allowing a hit and a walk while getting just one out in the 10th.

Casey Mize worked 4 2/3 innings for the Tigers, allowing two earned runs, six hits and four walks. In the fourth, the White Sox took the early lead on a sacrifice fly by Mike Tauchman and an RBI single from Meidroth.

Chicago's Sean Burke had the longest outing of his young career, striking out five in seven innings. The 25-year-old kept Detroit scoreless through six before allowing a solo homer to Wenceel Pérez and an RBI single to Dillon Dingler that tied the game at 2 in the seventh.

Brieske intentionally walked Andrew Benintendi to begin the 10th inning, then a sacrifice bunt put both runners in scoring position. Elko delivered a ground ball into left field for the win.

Chicago relievers Cam Booser, Dan Altavilla and Wilson combined for a one-hitter over the final three innings.

The White Sox continue their homestand on Friday, opening a three-game series against the Royals. The Tigers are home against the Cubs on Friday.