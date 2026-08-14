Vargas hits 2 HRs, Peters and Murakami power 5-run inning to lift White Sox over Tigers 9-5

Miguel Vargas homered twice, Tristan Peters and Munetaka Murakami went deep once each, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 9-5 on Friday night

Vargas went 4 for 5 and had his third multihomer game as the White Sox extended their lead atop the AL Central to 3 1/2 games. Peters and Braden Montgomery had three hits each.

Montgomery gave the White Sox the lead with an RBI single in the first, but Detroit pulled ahead 3-1 on Ben Malgeri's two-run homer in the second and Eduardo Valencia's RBI double in the third.

Peters' seventh home run of the season tied the game at 3-all in the fourth. Murakami gave the White Sox the lead for good three batters later with a solo shot, and Montgomery tripled to drive in two more and cap off a five-run inning.

Vargas hit his first home run in the sixth and added his second in the eighth.

Sean Newcomb opened with 1 1/3 hitless frames, and José Urquidy (1-1) threw 3 2/3 innings of relief for the win. Urquidy allowed three runs on five hits and struck out three.

The Tigers were led by Malgeri with his first career multihomer game, and Gleyber Torres and Valencia with two hits each.

Jackson Jobe (1-1) allowed six runs on nine hits across 3 2/3 innings. He fanned four and walked one.

White Sox LHP Anthony Kay (9-5, 3.96 ERA) takes the mound against Tigers RHP Troy Melton (7-1, 1.46) on Saturday. ___

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