Where is the Super Bowl this year, and what are the future locations after 2024?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off for the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, in Las Vegas.

The host city location was announced several years in advance and the NFL has also announced the Super Bowl locations and dates for 2025 and 2026. A date has not yet been announced for 2027, but the NFL did share which city would host.

Where is the 2024 Super Bowl being played?

Super Bowl LVIII is set to be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. (If you're not lucky enough to be there in person, you can watch it on CBS or Nickelodeon or stream it on Paramount+.)

The stadium is home to the Las Vegas Raiders, who moved there from Oakland. The city welcomed the NFL's Pro Bowl and Draft in 2022.

This will be Las Vegas' first time hosting the Super Bowl.

"Being named a Super Bowl host city is a defining moment in the history of Las Vegas," Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said when the location was announced. "An event of this magnitude combined with the energy of Las Vegas is going to be unmatched. Our entire city is committed to making Super Bowl LVIII the most electrifying sports spectacle ever."

Where is the next Super Bowl location for 2025?

Super Bowl LIX is set to be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Feb. 9, 2025.

The stadium is home to the New Orleans Saints. While Miami has hosted the Super Bowl 11 times, more than any other city, New Orleans comes in second. The big game has been played there 10 times before, in both the Superdome and at Tulane Stadium.

A power surge triggered an outage during Super Bowl XLVII at the Superdome in 2013.

Where is the 2026 Super Bowl being played?

Super Bowl LX is set to be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8, 2026.

The stadium is home to the San Francisco 49ers. Levi's Stadium previously hosted Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, 2016.

"The Bay Area was an incredible host for Super Bowl 50, and we are thrilled to bring the Super Bowl back," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in announcing the decision in May 2023.

Where will the 2027 Super Bowl be held?

Super Bowl LXI is set to be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The date has not yet been set.

It will be the second time in five years that the Super Bowl will be played at the venue, which is home to the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. It will also be the second straight Super Bowl played in California, following the 2026 game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

How does the NFL choose where to hold the Super Bowl?

While there have been exceptions over the years, the Super Bowl is often held in a location that's likely to have milder weather during the game.

The NFL says the selection process begins with the league gauging interest from all of its clubs. Teams work in conjunction with cities to determine hosting interest.

From there, the NFL analyzes what makes sense for each year, taking into consideration future plans and previously-announced cities. The league also works with an advisory committee made up of 11 different NFL clubs, represented by owners and presidents, to review the potential cities.

At the end of the process, the league puts recommendations before NFL ownership for a vote to determine host locations.

When will we know more upcoming Super Bowl locations?

The NFL usually shares locations for upcoming Super Bowl games several years in advance. The league has not yet announced locations for 2028 and beyond.

The timeline for selection varies and the NFL will announce future locations after there's been an affirmative vote.