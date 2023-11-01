Where can Metro Detroiters donate leftover Halloween candy?

(CBS DETROIT) - Halloween brought Metro Detroiters cold temperatures and record-breaking snow for the end of October, which might mean you saw fewer trick-or-treaters than usual.

What's even spookier than the bone-chilling Halloween? It's probably the amount of candy you have left over.

If you did end up with unwanted candy, here are several places that accept candy donations:

Treats for Troops

Treat for Troops is a program by Soldiers' Angels' which is a network of volunteers to ensure those who have served in the military and veterans are supported and uplifted in a variety of ways.

The purpose of the Treats for Troops program is to collect excess candy after Halloween to be sent to troops. Businesses and local organizations can sign up to be collection sites, and they usually begin collecting the leftover candy on Nov. 1.

To find a location for a collection site near you, visit here. There are collection sites in Detroit, Southfield, Warren, Rochester Hills and Saline.

Operation Shoebox

The nonprofit Operation Shoebox puts together and sends care packages to send to troops, and every package that gets sent includes a bag of candy.

Operation Shoebox accepts leftover candy at any time to the following address:

Operation Shoebox

8360 East Highway 25

Belleview, FL 34420

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit here.

Feeding America

Feeding America is a charity that works to end hunger across the country by partnering with local food banks, food pantries and food programs to help bring food to people.

This organization has partnered with three food banks in the area and says to call them to see if they are taking candy donations. The three local food banks include Food Gatherers in Ann Arbor, Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan in Detroit and Forgotten Harvest in Oak Park.

For more information, visit here.