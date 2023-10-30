Metro Detroit forecast calls for cold temps, chance of snow on Halloween
(CBS DETROIT) - Trick-or-treaters in Metro Detroit may be in for a shock as cold temperatures and snow are in the forecast for Halloween this year.
The week begins with dry but chilly conditions on Monday, with the high for the day between 41 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit.
Even chillier conditions are forecast for Halloween, with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the mid to upper 20s, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow showers are also expected on Halloween, but the snow should melt quickly because the ground is so warm. The forecast shows that areas west of US-23 could see more snow accumulation.
By the end of the week, temperatures will be in the 50s again in Metro Detroit.
If Metro Detroit gets snow on Oct. 31, it'll be the first snowflakes of the season.
