Here's Michigan's favorite Halloween candy

(CBS DETROIT) - If you've gone into a grocery or retail store recently, you've probably passed by the aisles filled with Halloween costumes, decor and candy.

When it comes to candy, trick-or-treaters in each state have their favorites and least favorites, so here are a few things to keep in mind if you're trying to be the most popular house on the block on Oct. 31.

According to Candystore.com, the most popular candy in Michigan is Starburst.

Following that, Candy Corn ranks as the No. 2 most popular candy in the state. Candy Corn took the top spot in previous years but was surpassed by Starburst in 2022.

While it may not be No. 1 for Michiganders anymore, it's looking like Candy Corn is making a comeback this year after falling behind in rankings, as it is among the top 10 most popular candies nationwide, according to Candystore.com.

In addition, the third most popular candy in Michigan is Butterfinger.

Here are some other interesting rankings the nationwide data shows:

M&M's is getting closer to taking the No. 1 most popular candy spot from Reese's

Hot Tamales are ranking over Skittles

Hershey Mini Bars are rising in popularity

In addition, Halloween candy spending is set to have a record-breaking year and is anticipated to hit $3.6 billion. That's 16% more than previous highs.

For more information and to see the most popular candy in each state, visit here.