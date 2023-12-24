What's open on Christmas Eve 2023? See the hours for major stores and restaurants.

Tips for last-minute holiday shopping Tips for last-minute holiday shopping 04:27

With the arrival of Christmas Eve inevitably comes the last-minute rush for gifts and ingredients for holiday meals. Before running out the door to buy those groceries or presents, you might want to check whether the retailers or grocery stores are open — and if they have shorter holiday hours.

Business closings on Christmas Eve are less common than those on Christmas Day, but many large chains still cut back hours or close up shop early for the coming holiday. Operations can also vary by location. When in doubt, call ahead or look up more specific schedules for your neighborhood spots online.

Here's a rundown of Christmas Eve hours for major stores across the U.S. in 2023.

What superstores are open on Christmas Eve?

Costco: The big-box warehouses will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, although hours may vary between locations. You can check local hours here.

Sam's Club: Stores are open until 6 p.m.



Walmart: the retailer will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

What drug stores are open on Christmas Eve?

CVS: Pharmacy locations will operate with normal hours on Christmas Eve, but some non-24 locations may have reduced hours or holiday closures. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or double-check local hours online.

Rite Aid: Certain stores are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. while others will close at 9 p.m.

Walgreens: The chain will be open with regular hours on Christmas Eve, but pharmacy hours vary by location. You can check local pharmacy hours here.

What grocery stores are open on Christmas Eve?

ALDI: Stores operated with limited hours.

Albertsons: The chain's stores will be open with reduced hours on Christmas Eve. Pharmacies may also be closed or have reduced hours.

Harris Teeter: Open until 7 p.m.

Jewel-Osco: Stores and pharmacies are open with reduced hours.



Kroger: Most Kroger stores close early on Christmas Eve, although that can vary depending on store division and location.

Publix: Stores close at 7 p.m., but some locations may vary.

Safeway: Stores are open with reduced hours, pharmacies may also be closed or have different hours.

Sprouts Farmer's Market: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Trader Joe's: Stores are open until 5 p.m.

Whole Foods: Stores are open with modified hours, varying on location

What fast-food chains are open on Christmas Eve?



Chick-fil-A: The chain's restaurants will be closed due to the holiday falling on a Sunday.

Chipotle: A representative said the chain will close at 3 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve.

: A representative said the chain will close at 3 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve. Cracker Barrel: Its restaurants will close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Dunkin': Dunkin' store hours vary by location, so the chain recommends checking a location's hours on the Dunkin' Mobile App before visiting.

McDonald's: Stores are open, but some could close early. You can check local hours here.

Starbucks: Many Starbucks locations will be open, but hours can vary — with the company noting that "stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs" throughout the holiday season. It's best to check ahead online.



What department stores are open on Christmas Eve?

Kohl's: Stores are open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy's: Stores are open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., but locations can vary.

Meijer: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Target: Most Target stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Double-check local hours here.

What home improvement stores are open on Christmas Eve?