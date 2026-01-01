What's open and what's closed on New Year's Day in Michigan?

Many government offices will be closed Jan. 1 for the New Year's Day holiday, retail and supermarket hours will vary.

Here are some of those announcements so you can plan your errands

Government and financial services

The U.S. Postal Service says there will be no regular mail delivery or post office service on New Year's Day.

Major banking institutions will be closed in observance of the federal holiday.

The stock market will be closed on Jan. 1.

All State of Michigan offices, including Michigan Department of Health and Human Services locations, will be closed on New Year's Day.

Macomb County government offices will be closed on New Year's Day.

Oakland County government offices will be closed on New Year's Day.

City of Novi government offices will be closed on New Year's Day.

Michigan State Police says its Second District post and headquarters offices will be closed on New Year's Day.

Monroe County Health Department will be closed on New Year's Day.

The River Raisin National Battlefield Park visitor center in Monroe will be closed on New Year's Day.

Grocery stores and pharmacies

Meijer will be open regular hours on New Year's Day.

CVS Pharmacy locations will be open on New Year's Day, although some stores and pharmacies may have reduced hours.

Kroger stores will be open regular hours on New Year's Day, but the Kroger pharmacies will be closed on New Year's Day.

Walgreens will be open, although pharmacy hours may vary by location.

Whole Foods stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Costco will be closed on New Year's Day.

Shopping malls and other stores

Some of Southeast Michigan's shopping malls and retailers have posted shorter hours for New Year's Day than their usual weekday schedules.

Kohl's stores will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Briarwood Mall will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Great Lakes Crossing will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.

The Somerset Collection will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Fairlane Town Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Oakland Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 1.

The Mall at Partridge Creek will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 1.

The Mall of Monroe will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Twelve Oaks Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Westland Shopping Center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. New Year's Day.