Whether you need a last-minute ingredient or need to get some early Christmas shopping done, here is what's open and what's closed on Thanksgiving Day in Michigan.

Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?

Kroger is open on Thanksgiving until 5 p.m., but hours may vary by location. Meijer stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Meanwhile, Whole Foods stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Other grocery stores that will be open include Holiday Market in Canton and Royal Oak, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving; Fresh Thyme Market, which will open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Plum Market, which will open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

As for Aldi, Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Busch's Fresh Food Market, they will be closed on Thanksgiving — this includes fuel stations and in-store services.

Which retail stores are open on Thanksgiving?

Most retail stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. This includes Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Home Depot, JCPenney, Kohl's, Lowe's, Macy's, Marshalls, Michaels, Target and T.J. Maxx, which will all be closed nationwide for the holiday.

Many Dollar Tree, Dollar General and Family Dollar locations will be open on Thanksgiving with modified hours. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's will both be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Will malls be open on Thanksgiving?

No, malls in Metro Detroit will not be open on Thanksgiving, but will reopen on Black Friday.

This includes Briarwood Mall, Fairlane Town Center, Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, Oakland Mall, The Mall at Partridge Creek, Somerset Collection, Twelve Oaks Mall and Westland Shopping Center.

Which pharmacies are open on Thanksgiving?

Walgreens announced that all of its nearly 8,000 stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day, with most locations open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check a nearby store for exact hours.

Most CVS Pharmacy locations are open on Thanksgiving with modified hours—often 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check a nearby location for exact hours.

Are gas stations open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, most gas stations will be open on Thanksgiving.

Will banks be open on Thanksgiving?

No, banks will not be open on Thanksgiving because it is a federal holiday. However, ATM services will still be available.

Are post offices open on Thanksgiving?

No, all post offices will be closed on Thursday, and only Priority Mail Express will be delivered that day. Regular mail delivery and retail counter services resume on Friday. Customers can still access other services through self-service kiosks, which are available 24/7.