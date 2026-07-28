What's on the ballot in Southeast Michigan for the August 2026 election?

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 4, in Michigan, with gubernatorial, U.S. Senate and U.S. House races highlighting this year's primary election.

State House and state Senate races, as well as city council and commission races and municipal and school district proposals, will also appear on ballots across the area.

Here's a look at what's on the ballot in Southeast Michigan.

Lapeer County August 2026 election

Almont Community Schools operating millage renewal proposal

Almont District Library millage renewal proposal

Dryden library millage proposal

Hadley Township fire protection and medical first responder services millage proposal

Imlay City street and sidewalk improvement millage renewal

Imlay Township fire protection services millage proposal

Kingstown Community School operating millage renewal proposal

Lapeer County senior citizen services millage renewal and increase

Marlette Community Schools bond proposal

Metamora Township police protection millage proposal

North Branch Township library millage proposal

Livingston County August 2026 election

Cohoctah Township road millage proposal

Fowlerville Community Schools operating millage renewal

Fowlerville mosquito control program millage renewal

Hamburg Township police millage

Hartland Township fire millage proposal

Howell Township supervisor

Livingston County veterans' services program millage renewal

Pinckney Community Schools operating millage renewal

Pinckney Community Public Library millage proposal

Tyrone Township trustee

Unadilla Township trustee

Macomb County August 2026 election

Chesterfield Township parks and recreation and senior services operation millage

Clintondale Community Schools operating millage proposal

Eastpointe library millage renewal

Harrison Township general operations millage renewal

L'Anse Creuse Public Schools operating millage replacement proposal

Macomb County commissioner

Macomb County executive

Utica library operating millage renewal

Washington Township police protection millage renewal

Washington Township special assessment for ambulance and advanced life support services

Monroe County August 2026 election

Bedford Township fire protection renewal proposal

Lake Erie Transportation Commission renewal

Jefferson Schools bond proposal

Jefferson Schools operating millage renewal proposal

Monroe Township fire department millage proposal

Oakland County August 2026 election

Addison Township trustee

Addison Township police operations millage renewal

Auburn Hills fire protection and emergency medical services millage proposal

Auburn Hills amendment to city charter

Bloomfield Township road maintenance millage renewal

Bloomfield Township public safety millage renewal

Brandon Township police services millage renewal

Ferndale amendment to city charter (2)

Ferndale Area District Library millage renewal

Ferndale Area District Library capital improvement and maintenance millage proposal

Groveland Township trustee

Hazel Park District Library millage proposal

Highland Township fire department millage

Holly Township library millage proposal

Huntington Woods road and sewer rehabilitation and park improvements bond proposal

Independence Township police protection millage

Independence Township school resource officer millage

Madison Heights amendment to city charter

Oakland County Intermediate School District regional enhancement millage proposal

Oak Park public safety retirement system millage renewal

Oak Park partial Headlee override millage for public safety purposes

Orion Township police operating millage proposal

Orion Township fire and emergency medical services operating millage

Oxford Community Schools millage replacement proposal

Pontiac senior citizen services millage renewal

Pontiac youth centers millage renewal

Pontiac Public Library millage proposal

Rochester Hills pathway millage renewal

Rochester Hills fire department millage proposal

Royal Oak amendment to city charter for fire, police and EMS services

Royal Oak garbage and recycling millage renewal

Royal Oak Township trustee

Royal Oak Township library millage renewal

Southfield Township trustee

Springfield Township fire millage renewal

Springfield Township police millage renewal

Waterford School District replacement operating millage proposal

West Bloomfield Township trustee

Wixom Public Library millage renewal

Sanilac County August 2026 election

Aitkin Memorial District Library millage renewal proposal

Austin Township road repairs and construction millage renewal

Austin Township road gravel millage renewal

Bridgehampton Township road millage proposal

Brown City park millage renewal

Buel Township road maintenance millage renewal

Carsonville-Port Sanilac Schools operating millage proposal

Deckerville police protection millage renewal

Delaware Township road maintenance millage renewal

Delaware Township fire protection millage renewal

Elk Township fire protection millage

Forester Township general operations millage renewal

Forester Township fire protection millage renewal

Lamotte Township road millage

Maple Valley Township road maintenance millage renewal

Marlette Community Schools bond proposal

Marlette City proposed ordinance prohibiting marijuana establishments

Marlette City recreational services millage

Minden Township road millage renewal

Minden Township general operating millage renewal

Sanilac County drug task force millage renewal

Sanilac County 911 emergency services millage renewal

Sanilac County parks millage renewal

Sanilac Area Violence Elimination and Education partnership millage renewal

Speaker Township fire protection millage

Washington Township cemetery millage renewal

Woth Township road millage renewal

St. Clair County August 2026 election

Algonac Community Schools sinking fund millage renewal proposal

Brockway Township enhancement of public safety services millage renewal

Brockway Township chloride application funding millage

China Township road and ditch improvements millage

Cottrellville Township road improvement millage proposal

Emmett Township fire protection services millage renewal

Emmett Township road improvements millage renewal

Fort Gratiot Township fire department capital improvement millage renewal

Grant Township maintenance and construction of roads and bridge millage renewal proposal

Grant Township fire vehicles and equipment millage renewal proposal

Greenwood Township tax millage renewal proposal

Ira Township police protection millage

Kenockee Township fire protection millage renewal

Marysville Public Schools operating millage renewal proposal

Port Huron Township fire millage renewal proposal

St. Clair City proposal to amend the city charter to allow for a local road millage

St. Clair County ambulance services millage

St. Clair County senior citizens millage

St. Clair Community College district millage

Wales Township fire protection services millage renewal

Washtenaw County August 2026 election

Ann Arbor mayor

Ann Arbor Public Schools building and site sinking fund millage renewal

Ann Arbor Township public safety millage

Augusta Township fire millage increase

Augusta Township fire millage renewal

Augusta Township farmland and open space land preservation millage

Augusta Township general industrial ordinance proposal

Chelsea School District sinking fund millage proposal

Chelsea School District operating millage renewal

Lodi Township supervisor

Saline District Library millage renewal

Saline Area Schools millage renewal

Saline Area Schools sinking fund millage renewal

Scio Township trustee

Washtenaw Community College operating millage renewal

Whitmore Lake Public School District sinking fund millage renewal

York Township supervisor

Ypsilanti mayor

Ypsilanti City Council

Wayne County August 2026 election

Dearborn library millage renewal

Detroit Public Schools operating millage replacement proposal

Grosse Ile Police Department operations millage

Hamtramck school district recreation millage

Highland Park mayor

Highland Park City Council

Lincoln Park police and fire millage renewal

Livonia cultural and senior services millage renewal

Livonia public safety millage renewal

Northville Public Schools operating millage proposal

Northville Township public safety, parks, senior and youth services, and general operating millage renewal

Redford Township board of trustees

Southgate street improvement millage

Sumpter Township police protection millage renewal

City of Wayne library millage renewal proposal

Wayne County commissioners

Wayne County executive

Wayne County Transit Authority public transportation millage

Wayne-Westland Community Schools replacement building/sinking fund millage proposal

Sample ballot for the August 2026 election

You can view your sample ballot online at the Michigan Voter Information Center.

Michiganders can also find their polling location online at the Michigan Voter Information Center. Information includes the address and precinct number where registered voters can vote (some locations host multiple precincts).

When is the last day to register to vote in Michigan?

Michigan offers same-day voter registration, which allows you to register on Election Day at your local clerk's office on Aug. 4, 2026.

The deadline to register by mail or online has now passed, but you can register to vote in person at your clerk's office within 14 days of an election and on Election Day. You will need to provide proof of residency documentation.

You can check your voter registration status online.

How late are Michigan polls open?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Election Day. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to vote.