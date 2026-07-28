What's on the ballot in Southeast Michigan for the August 2026 election?
Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 4, in Michigan, with gubernatorial, U.S. Senate and U.S. House races highlighting this year's primary election.
State House and state Senate races, as well as city council and commission races and municipal and school district proposals, will also appear on ballots across the area.
Here's a look at what's on the ballot in Southeast Michigan.
Lapeer County August 2026 election
- Almont Community Schools operating millage renewal proposal
- Almont District Library millage renewal proposal
- Dryden library millage proposal
- Hadley Township fire protection and medical first responder services millage proposal
- Imlay City street and sidewalk improvement millage renewal
- Imlay Township fire protection services millage proposal
- Kingstown Community School operating millage renewal proposal
- Lapeer County senior citizen services millage renewal and increase
- Marlette Community Schools bond proposal
- Metamora Township police protection millage proposal
- North Branch Township library millage proposal
Livingston County August 2026 election
- Cohoctah Township road millage proposal
- Fowlerville Community Schools operating millage renewal
- Fowlerville mosquito control program millage renewal
- Hamburg Township police millage
- Hartland Township fire millage proposal
- Howell Township supervisor
- Livingston County veterans' services program millage renewal
- Pinckney Community Schools operating millage renewal
- Pinckney Community Public Library millage proposal
- Tyrone Township trustee
- Unadilla Township trustee
Macomb County August 2026 election
- Chesterfield Township parks and recreation and senior services operation millage
- Clintondale Community Schools operating millage proposal
- Eastpointe library millage renewal
- Harrison Township general operations millage renewal
- L'Anse Creuse Public Schools operating millage replacement proposal
- Macomb County commissioner
- Macomb County executive
- Utica library operating millage renewal
- Washington Township police protection millage renewal
- Washington Township special assessment for ambulance and advanced life support services
Monroe County August 2026 election
- Bedford Township fire protection renewal proposal
- Lake Erie Transportation Commission renewal
- Jefferson Schools bond proposal
- Jefferson Schools operating millage renewal proposal
- Monroe Township fire department millage proposal
Oakland County August 2026 election
- Addison Township trustee
- Addison Township police operations millage renewal
- Auburn Hills fire protection and emergency medical services millage proposal
- Auburn Hills amendment to city charter
- Bloomfield Township road maintenance millage renewal
- Bloomfield Township public safety millage renewal
- Brandon Township police services millage renewal
- Ferndale amendment to city charter (2)
- Ferndale Area District Library millage renewal
- Ferndale Area District Library capital improvement and maintenance millage proposal
- Groveland Township trustee
- Hazel Park District Library millage proposal
- Highland Township fire department millage
- Holly Township library millage proposal
- Huntington Woods road and sewer rehabilitation and park improvements bond proposal
- Independence Township police protection millage
- Independence Township school resource officer millage
- Madison Heights amendment to city charter
- Oakland County Intermediate School District regional enhancement millage proposal
- Oak Park public safety retirement system millage renewal
- Oak Park partial Headlee override millage for public safety purposes
- Orion Township police operating millage proposal
- Orion Township fire and emergency medical services operating millage
- Oxford Community Schools millage replacement proposal
- Pontiac senior citizen services millage renewal
- Pontiac youth centers millage renewal
- Pontiac Public Library millage proposal
- Rochester Hills pathway millage renewal
- Rochester Hills fire department millage proposal
- Royal Oak amendment to city charter for fire, police and EMS services
- Royal Oak garbage and recycling millage renewal
- Royal Oak Township trustee
- Royal Oak Township library millage renewal
- Southfield Township trustee
- Springfield Township fire millage renewal
- Springfield Township police millage renewal
- Waterford School District replacement operating millage proposal
- West Bloomfield Township trustee
- Wixom Public Library millage renewal
Sanilac County August 2026 election
- Aitkin Memorial District Library millage renewal proposal
- Austin Township road repairs and construction millage renewal
- Austin Township road gravel millage renewal
- Bridgehampton Township road millage proposal
- Brown City park millage renewal
- Buel Township road maintenance millage renewal
- Carsonville-Port Sanilac Schools operating millage proposal
- Deckerville police protection millage renewal
- Delaware Township road maintenance millage renewal
- Delaware Township fire protection millage renewal
- Elk Township fire protection millage
- Forester Township general operations millage renewal
- Forester Township fire protection millage renewal
- Lamotte Township road millage
- Maple Valley Township road maintenance millage renewal
- Marlette Community Schools bond proposal
- Marlette City proposed ordinance prohibiting marijuana establishments
- Marlette City recreational services millage
- Minden Township road millage renewal
- Minden Township general operating millage renewal
- Sanilac County drug task force millage renewal
- Sanilac County 911 emergency services millage renewal
- Sanilac County parks millage renewal
- Sanilac Area Violence Elimination and Education partnership millage renewal
- Speaker Township fire protection millage
- Washington Township cemetery millage renewal
- Woth Township road millage renewal
St. Clair County August 2026 election
- Algonac Community Schools sinking fund millage renewal proposal
- Brockway Township enhancement of public safety services millage renewal
- Brockway Township chloride application funding millage
- China Township road and ditch improvements millage
- Cottrellville Township road improvement millage proposal
- Emmett Township fire protection services millage renewal
- Emmett Township road improvements millage renewal
- Fort Gratiot Township fire department capital improvement millage renewal
- Grant Township maintenance and construction of roads and bridge millage renewal proposal
- Grant Township fire vehicles and equipment millage renewal proposal
- Greenwood Township tax millage renewal proposal
- Ira Township police protection millage
- Kenockee Township fire protection millage renewal
- Marysville Public Schools operating millage renewal proposal
- Port Huron Township fire millage renewal proposal
- St. Clair City proposal to amend the city charter to allow for a local road millage
- St. Clair County ambulance services millage
- St. Clair County senior citizens millage
- St. Clair Community College district millage
- Wales Township fire protection services millage renewal
Washtenaw County August 2026 election
- Ann Arbor mayor
- Ann Arbor Public Schools building and site sinking fund millage renewal
- Ann Arbor Township public safety millage
- Augusta Township fire millage increase
- Augusta Township fire millage renewal
- Augusta Township farmland and open space land preservation millage
- Augusta Township general industrial ordinance proposal
- Chelsea School District sinking fund millage proposal
- Chelsea School District operating millage renewal
- Lodi Township supervisor
- Saline District Library millage renewal
- Saline Area Schools millage renewal
- Saline Area Schools sinking fund millage renewal
- Scio Township trustee
- Washtenaw Community College operating millage renewal
- Whitmore Lake Public School District sinking fund millage renewal
- York Township supervisor
- Ypsilanti mayor
- Ypsilanti City Council
Wayne County August 2026 election
- Dearborn library millage renewal
- Detroit Public Schools operating millage replacement proposal
- Grosse Ile Police Department operations millage
- Hamtramck school district recreation millage
- Highland Park mayor
- Highland Park City Council
- Lincoln Park police and fire millage renewal
- Livonia cultural and senior services millage renewal
- Livonia public safety millage renewal
- Northville Public Schools operating millage proposal
- Northville Township public safety, parks, senior and youth services, and general operating millage renewal
- Redford Township board of trustees
- Southgate street improvement millage
- Sumpter Township police protection millage renewal
- City of Wayne library millage renewal proposal
- Wayne County commissioners
- Wayne County executive
- Wayne County Transit Authority public transportation millage
- Wayne-Westland Community Schools replacement building/sinking fund millage proposal
Sample ballot for the August 2026 election
You can view your sample ballot online at the Michigan Voter Information Center.
Michiganders can also find their polling location online at the Michigan Voter Information Center. Information includes the address and precinct number where registered voters can vote (some locations host multiple precincts).
When is the last day to register to vote in Michigan?
Michigan offers same-day voter registration, which allows you to register on Election Day at your local clerk's office on Aug. 4, 2026.
The deadline to register by mail or online has now passed, but you can register to vote in person at your clerk's office within 14 days of an election and on Election Day. You will need to provide proof of residency documentation.
You can check your voter registration status online.
How late are Michigan polls open?
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Election Day. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you have the right to vote.