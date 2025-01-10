What to expect at the Detroit Auto Show as 2025 event kicks off

What to expect at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show

What to expect at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show

What to expect at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Auto Show returns to its traditional January time slot this weekend with more than 20 auto brands and four immersive track experiences awaiting showgoers.

Show organizers announced last year that the event was returning in January to Huntington Place after taking place in the fall in recent years. The show returned in September 2022 following a three-year hiatus.

This year's show kicked off Friday with media day and the charity preview. The public show runs Saturday, Jan. 11 through Monday, Jan. 20.

Attendees have the opportunity to test a variety of vehicles on four indoor tracks, including Ford's Bronco Built Wild Track, which features two new obstacles in the Rock Crawl and Tilt Ridge, and the always popular Jeep Camp Jeep experience.

Jesse Gonzales/CBS Detroit

Visitors can also test-drive EVs from BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC and Rivian on the Powering Michigan EV Experience track.

"This is something that is unique," said John Walawender, F-150 brand manager. "They want to sit in and experience the vehicles, which is why we come here so customers can look, feel, touch what their new trucks, cars and utilities are, so we are glad to be back here again."

Detroit Lions will want to check out Ford's display for a glimpse of the automaker's limited edition Detroit Lions F-150 Hybrid.

"We have got the helmet tribute across the hood, so that should look familiar," said Walawender. "There are only 800 of these trucks and it was in partnership with our southeast Michigan Ford dealers, the Lions and Ford Motor Company, so you can see which of these limited editions you are driving."

Jesse Gonzales/CBS Detroit

New to this year's show lineup is Racing Day presented by the Detroit Grand Prix on Friday, Jan. 17. Two-time defending Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden will be one of several IndyCar drivers appearing.

2025 Detroit Auto Show schedule

Media Day, Friday, Jan. 10

Charity Preview, Friday, Jan. 10

Industry Days and AutoMobili-D, Wednesday, Jan. 15 through Thursday, Jan. 16

Mobility Global Forum, Wednesday, Jan. 15 through Thursday, Jan. 16

Future Leaders Forum, Wednesday, Jan. 15 through Thursday, Jan. 16

Racing Day presented by the Detroit Grand Prix, Friday, Jan. 17

Driven by Service Day, Saturday, Jan. 18

Public Show, Saturday, Jan. 11 through Monday, Jan. 20

Tickets for the 2025 Detroit Auto Show

Tickets are $20 for adults, $12 for senior citizens 65 and older, and $10 for children three to 12 years old. Children two and under are free. Visitors can also purchase a family pass for $50, which covers admission for two adults and three children.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time or on the day of the show.