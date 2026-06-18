Wenceel Perez injured in freak accident in training room, Gleyber Torres lands on IL

The Detroit Tigers were without two players in a 4-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday, missing outfielder Wenceel Perez due to a freak accident and second baseman Gleyber Torres with an oblique strain.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters Perez was hit in the face by a resistance band in the training room following Tuesday's game.

The team put Torres on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 15. The three-time All-Star also went on the IL in May with an oblique strain and missed time last year with the same injury.

Torres is hitting .280 with four homers and 18 RBIs this season.

Detroit also reinstated right-hander Casey Mize from the injured list and put him on the mound at Houston. Mize (4-2) gave up three runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings to take the loss against the Astros.