Wayne-Westland Community School board votes not to conduct any layoffs

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Wayne-Westland Community Schools is holding off on proposed layoffs, just days before Christmas.

The district's school board voted unanimously Thursday night not to go through with cutting 20 jobs.

This is in response to a budget shortfall, a $17 million discrepancy that was found in the budget last month.

A possible solution was to lay off custodians, social workers, secretaries, and other staff.

While the 20 jobs are safe for now, the board still needs to come up with a solution to its financial situation.