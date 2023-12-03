39 staff members at Wayne-Westland Community Schools laid off

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Wayne-Westland Community Schools laid off 39 staff members, John Dignan, the Superintendent announced Friday.

The announcement came as an update to share the district's current plan on the budget discrepancies.

"After a comprehensive review of our student enrollment, revenue cycle, and expenses, there will be a staff reduction of 39 of the district's 1,661 full and part-time positions at the end of the first semester in January. This reduction will include non-instructional through administrative roles. Where possible, some staff salaries will be reclassified to appropriate grant funding, ensuring our commitment to academic excellence remains unwavering," Dignan said.

Ways have been identified where change can happen without impacting the educational services provided to students and families, Dignan said.

Those laid-off were notified, according to Dignan.

Dignan said families will be informed throughout the process.