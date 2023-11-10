Wayne-Westland Community Schools audit shows $17 million budget mishap

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Parents are demanding answers from the Wayne-Westland School District.

It comes after an audit revealed a massive budget shortfall. The district is now down at least $17 million. Now, residents want to know who is at fault.

School board president David Cox lamented the seriousness of the situation at a special board meeting this week.

"At this moment, right now, we don't exactly know where we are, but we have a tremendous problem that has to be addressed," he said to a room full of concerned residents.

It was an announcement many gawked at in response.

According to the district, a recent audit uncovered that what they thought was a surplus was actually a shortfall.

The district reportedly took in about $135 million in revenue for the 2023 fiscal year, with about $152 million in general expenses, resulting in a nearly $18 million discrepancy.

According to the board, this latest news will require them to make tough decisions.

"How many teachers in this district are we expecting to lose as part of your corrections, outside of the ones who have already resigned starting today,?" one woman said during the special board meeting.

Parents worry about what effects this could have on their students in the future. As of now, it's unclear how much damage was done because of the error.

"Our school district isn't going anywhere. ... We will continue offering what we're offering; the kids will have classrooms. We're going to get them to school," Cox said.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, newly-elected Westland Mayor Kevin Coleman said:

"The Wayne Westland School District has been a priority of mine as a legislator, and I'm alarmed about the implications this financial crisis has on our students, teachers, and school staff. As mayor, I'll stand ready to assist the school board and administration in any way I can to ensure students get the education they deserve."

In order to remain in compliance with the state, the school district must have 5% of its operating budget at all times. For Wayne-Westland, the school board says the number is around $5 million.

If the number drops below that, the state will come in and make cuts to achieve the account balance, which the board wants to avoid.