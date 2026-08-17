Detroit teen charged in fatal stabbing could face adult sentence if convicted, prosecutor says

A 15-year-old charged in the fatal stabbing of a Detroit man could face an adult sentence if convicted, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

The teenager is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, felony murder and armed robbery in the July 26 death of Ejon Banks, 22, of Detroit.

Worthy said the teen has been "adult designated" through the court system, meaning he is currently treated as a juvenile. But if convicted, the judge would have the option of sentencing him as a juvenile, as an adult or imposing a juvenile sentence that could convert to an adult sentence if he is not rehabilitated.

Detroit police were called to the area of Longfellow Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard around 5:17 p.m. on July 26 on a report of a stabbing. Officers found Banks suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The prosecutor's office said a physical altercation between the teenager and Banks escalated into the stabbing. The teen also stole a handgun from Banks before leaving the scene, according to the prosecutor's office.

Police made an arrest in the case on Aug. 5. The teen had a preliminary hearing on Aug. 6 and was remanded to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility.

A preliminary exam is scheduled for Aug. 27.