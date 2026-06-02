Wayne County Public Transportation millage on ballot after lawsuit dismissed

A judge dismissed a lawsuit to keep a more than $500 million Wayne County Public Transportation millage from appearing on the Aug. 4 ballot.

That means 43 Wayne County communities will vote on the proposed tax, including 17 that have opted out of it until now.

Plymouth residents could be among those paying the Wayne County Public Transportation millage for the first time if voters approve it in August. We asked some of them if it's worth the cost to bring SMART buses to their community.

One resident told us he's not in favor of the new millage because he doesn't think Wayne County will follow through on bringing SMART buses to Plymouth.

"If you look at Oakland County's 2022 millage, they had a big map of what the proposed routes could be. When you look at what they've actually provided over the last four years, it's just a tiny fraction of what they promised," said Plymouth resident Ron Picard.

The 10-year, $570 million proposal promises to spend the money on funding current routes, expanding new fixed routes, particularly to former opt-out communities, and expanding services for seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities.

Another resident told us why he would like to see the millage pass.

"I would vote for this because I look at this as an investment into the community, not an expense. And you have to invest so you can build the infrastructure for the future," said Plymouth Township resident Steve Barnaby.

The proposal says tax dollars wouldn't go only to SMART, but would also be shared with DDOT and other regional providers. We asked one Detroiter what she'd like to see improve with her commute.

"The busses, it's not on time, and this is a constant thing. I wish DDOT would get their business together about the buses," said DDOT passenger Virginia Flamer.

The millage will be a renewal for 26 Wayne County communities, but for the 17 others who previously opted out, it will be a new tax of just under one dollar per one thousand dollars in home value every year.