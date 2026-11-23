A Waterford Township woman was killed in a head-on crash Friday, police say.

Waterford Township police and fire departments responded to the area of Highland Road and Laurel Valley Drive on reports of a serious injury motor vehicle crash at about 2 p.m. on Friday.

The 45-year-old woman, who was driving a Chevrolet Equinox, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Investigators determined that she was traveling westbound on Highland Road when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Ford Transit van head-on, police say.

The van was being driven by a 68-year-old man from Waterford Township, according to police.

Police say that speed does not appear to be a factor, but investigators believe the female driver may have been having a medical issue.