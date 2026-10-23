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15-year-old riding e-motorcycle struck by car in Waterford Township, police say

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Karma Sabbah
Karma Sabbah
Web Producer
Karma Sabbah is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. Karma is a multilingual journalist with a background in video production and content creation. She graduated with a Master of Science in Health, Environment, and Science Journalism from Medill at Northwestern University in 2024, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from NDU in Lebanon in 2022.
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Karma Sabbah

/ CBS Detroit

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A teenager was struck by a car while riding his e-motorcycle in the crosswalk in Waterford Township on Thursday, police say.

The teen, a 15-year-old from Waterford, was crossing Williams Lake Road at Airport Road in the crosswalk, disregarding the "Do Not Walk" signal, when he was struck by a Chevy Equinox traveling eastbound on Williams Lake Road with a green light, police say.

Police and the fire department responded to the scene at about 5 p.m., and the e-motorcycle rider was transported to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital.
  
The teen is in critical but stable condition, and the driver of the car, a 35-year-old woman from Highland, was not injured, police say.

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