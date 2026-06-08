Waterford motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, police say

A 64-year-old motorcyclist died after striking a deer in the roadway in Waterford Township over the weekend.

A witness told police that the man was on his motorcycle traveling northbound on Hospital Road near Pershing Street Saturday morning when he struck a deer, drove off the road and came to rest in a wooded area. Police and emergency crews responded to the crash around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Police have not released the victim's name.