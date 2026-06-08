Watch CBS News
Local News

Waterford motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, police say

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A 64-year-old motorcyclist died after striking a deer in the roadway in Waterford Township over the weekend. 

A witness told police that the man was on his motorcycle traveling northbound on Hospital Road near Pershing Street Saturday morning when he struck a deer, drove off the road and came to rest in a wooded area. Police and emergency crews responded to the crash around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. 

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. 

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said. 

Police have not released the victim's name. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue