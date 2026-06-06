Crews work to repair several water main breaks in Madison Heights

Madison Heights, Michigan, city employees are working to repair six water main breaks that happened on Friday night, officials said.

City workers responded to the ruptures around 8:30 p.m. According to officials, crews with the Department of Public Services have since been working to make repairs.

Officials said Saturday morning that a break at 29633 Shackett Ave. was in the process of being repaired and incidents at the following locations are anticipated to be repaired by Sunday:

29604 Howard Ave.

26639 Groveland St.

26145 Delton St.

133 E. Barrett Ave.

The intersection of 11 Mile Road and Vance Street

A break at 29090 Campbell Rd. was repaired by Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

As of Saturday morning, there is no boil water advisory in effect for residents, though officials said they may experience temporary outages or discolored water.

"If discoloration occurs, please run the cold water tap until the water clears," officials said in a social media post. "We understand these issues are frustrating and appreciate your patience as our crews continue working to restore the system."

Officials have yet to disclose what caused the breaks.