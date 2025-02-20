Water main breaks reported in Dearborn, Riverview

Water main breaks continue to plague the Metro Detroit area, with both Dearborn and Riverview reporting such problems Thursday morning.

The Dearborn water main break will result in temporary lane closures at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Penn Street, so that the Department of Public Works can make repairs. That repair was initially scheduled for Thursday; but has been postponed.

The water main break in Riverview has resulted in closing for Memorial Elementary School for Thursday. All other Riverview schools will be in session.

Water main breaks have been a recurring problem in recent weeks, fed by the winter weather and temperature swings. The worst of those incidents happened early Monday in Southwest Detroit after a 54-inch water main burst and sent water into streets and basements.

Should water be turned off at your home for repairs, the Dearborn DPW urges residents to not use the hot water after service resumes until cold water from the faucet runs clear and is no longer discolored. This step will help prevent damage to hot water heaters.

Flush that cold water through a sink at the lowest level of the home, such as a basement sink if one is available. Once the water runs clear, it will be safe to use for cooking, drinking, cleaning or bathing.