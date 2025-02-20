Watch CBS News
Local News

Water main breaks reported in Dearborn, Riverview

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Cleanup continues in Southwest Detroit after water main break
Cleanup continues in Southwest Detroit after water main break 02:47

Water main breaks continue to plague the Metro Detroit area, with both Dearborn and Riverview reporting such problems Thursday morning. 

The Dearborn water main break will result in temporary lane closures at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Penn Street, so that the Department of Public Works can make repairs. That repair was initially scheduled for Thursday; but has been postponed.

The water main break in Riverview has resulted in closing for Memorial Elementary School for Thursday. All other Riverview schools will be in session. 

Water main breaks have been a recurring problem in recent weeks, fed by the winter weather and temperature swings. The worst of those incidents happened early Monday in Southwest Detroit after a 54-inch water main burst and sent water into streets and basements.

Should water be turned off at your home for repairs, the Dearborn DPW urges residents to not use the hot water after service resumes until cold water from the faucet runs clear and is no longer discolored. This step will help prevent damage to hot water heaters.  

Flush that cold water through a sink at the lowest level of the home, such as a basement sink if one is available. Once the water runs clear, it will be safe to use for cooking, drinking, cleaning or bathing. 

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.