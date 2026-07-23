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Water main break shuts down part of Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Part of Woodward Avenue was closed about 5 a.m. Thursday in Royal Oak, Michigan, after local authorities discovered a water main break. 

The water main break has flooded the northbound lanes of Woodward Avenue at Catalpa Drive. 

Utility crews and police are on scene and expect to be in the area for some time. 

Police ask motorists to route around the road closure, which is northbound Woodward between Caltalpa Drive / Vinsetta Boulevard and 12 Mile Road. 

CBS News Detroit will provide additional details online and on air as they are available.

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