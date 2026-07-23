Water main break shuts down part of Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak

Part of Woodward Avenue was closed about 5 a.m. Thursday in Royal Oak, Michigan, after local authorities discovered a water main break.

The water main break has flooded the northbound lanes of Woodward Avenue at Catalpa Drive.

Utility crews and police are on scene and expect to be in the area for some time.

Police ask motorists to route around the road closure, which is northbound Woodward between Caltalpa Drive / Vinsetta Boulevard and 12 Mile Road.

CBS News Detroit will provide additional details online and on air as they are available.