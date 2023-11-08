Watch Live: Michigan couple shares their experience escaping war-torn Gaza

(CBS DETROIT) - The Arab American Civil Rights League is hosting a press conference Wednesday afternoon with a Metro Detroit couple who recently returned from war-torn Gaza.

Zakaria Alarayashi and his wife, Laila, from Livonia, Michigan, were visiting family in Gaza City last month when they got caught in the conflict.

On Wednesday, the Alarayashis will share their experiences and first-hand accounts of what they witnessed during their time in the war-torn region.

The Alarayshi family will be joined Wednesday by ACRL chairman Jim Allen, ACRL founder Nabih Ayad and ACRL executive director Mariam Charara.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the press conference at 2 p.m.

How to watch

CBS News Detroit

CBS News app

Pluto TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV