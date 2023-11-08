Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: Michigan couple shares their experience escaping war-torn Gaza

By Joseph Buczek, Andres Gutierrez

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

(CBS DETROIT) - The Arab American Civil Rights League is hosting a press conference Wednesday afternoon with a Metro Detroit couple who recently returned from war-torn Gaza. 

Zakaria Alarayashi and his wife, Laila, from Livonia, Michigan, were visiting family in Gaza City last month when they got caught in the conflict.

On Wednesday, the Alarayashis will share their experiences and first-hand accounts of what they witnessed during their time in the war-torn region.  

The Alarayshi family will be joined Wednesday by ACRL chairman Jim Allen, ACRL founder Nabih Ayad and ACRL executive director Mariam Charara. 

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the press conference at 2 p.m.   

How to watch 

CBS News Detroit 

CBS News app 

Pluto TV 

Apple TV 

Amazon Fire TV 

First published on November 8, 2023 / 12:37 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.