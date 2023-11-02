Livonia couple among Americans trapped in war-torn Gaza

(CBS DETROIT) – As the first wave of Americans trapped in Gaza are finally leaving the war zone and crossing into Egypt, one Metro Detroit family has a plea to the Biden administration to ensure their loved ones make it back home safe.

Zakaria Alarayashi and his wife, Laila, from Livonia, were visiting family in Gaza City last month when they got caught in the conflict.

"They are sick, they have diabetes, they have high blood pressure, and they have no medication. They have no clean water. They have no real bathroom to use over there. They have to wait for an hour to use the bathroom," Yahya Alarayshi, the couple's son, told reporters on Thursday outside the Theodore Levin United States Courthouse in downtown Detroit.

Courtesy: The Alarayashi Family

The Arab American Civil Rights League (ACRL) sued the Biden administration to pressure the government to evacuate Americans.

"Our fellow Americans in Gaza are desperate; they do not want to die in a foreign land. They want to come home," Mariam Charara, executive director of Arab American Civil Rights League, said.

ACRL added the U.S. State Department's inconsistent communications have raised false hopes as evacuations are repeatedly delayed.

"Our client, the Alarayshi family, has gone six times to the border only to be met with 'it's closed; you cannot leave.' We're calling upon our government to expedite. Use all your resources that you have capable as the most powerful nation in the world. You can do better. We're calling on The White House. You can do better, Mr. President," said Nabih Ayad, founder and attorney of ACRL.

On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reached out to U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in a letter asking for an update on Michiganders stuck in the war-torn region.

"It's just astounding to me that we cannot open the border with people's names on a list to let them out. It's not like we're asking for someone to endanger themselves or for anyone to come out onto the streets to help them or even for any financial aid just for them to be able to cross the border. That's all that we really need to happen," Lisa Alarayshi, the couple's daughter-in-law, said.

At 300 people made it out of Gaza Wednesday when the Rafah border crossing into Egypt opened up for the first time since the Hamas attacks on Israel.

"It is imperative to emphasize that the mission is far from complete. Our relentless efforts must continue until all the stranded families make it home," Charara said.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department told CBS News Detroit that U.S. citizens currently in Gaza will be assigned specific departure dates and are asking those citizens to continue monitoring their email over the next 24 to 72 hours for specific instructions.