Washtenaw County Sheriff warns residents about AI scammers

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office warns residents about an increase in scam calls, emails and texts from individuals claiming to be sheriff's office employees.

In a statement from Commander H. Eugene (Geno) Rush, the sheriff's office warned residents that scammers use AI and other technologies to make themselves appear legitimate and trustworthy.

According to authorities, scammers are requiring residents to send money, gift cards or other financial means. They are threatening the recipients or people they know with incarceration, arrest, detention or other penalties if they don't comply, the sheriff's office says.

The sheriff's office confirmed in the statement that it will not ask for money, gift cards or financial compensation for any individual employee or the office in general.

Washtenaw County police encourage the community to "stop, think, check and verify all electronic communications" claiming to be from their office or employees through their Metro Dispatch Center by calling 734-994-2911.

The sheriff's office urges residents not to provide any personal or financial information to scammers.