Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office speaks on residents' concern over increased ICE activity

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Wednesday after residents expressed concern about increased ICE activity in the county.

The sheriff's office says it is aware of the videos and photos of ICE activity in the county that community members shared.

This comes after Washtenaw County won a legal battle over federal immigration enforcement in August. The Trump administration's attempt to force the county to use its resources to assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations was tossed out in court after a federal judge said the U.S. lacks authority to override Washtenaw County's local resolution.

The county sheriff's office says that some ICE agents were seen driving unmarked vehicles with no visible license plates, and some were seen fully masked. The statement said:

"Michigan law requires every vehicle on our roads, including those from out of state, to display a clear, readable license plate on the rear. When license plates and faces are hidden, people can't tell who they're dealing with, misconduct and excessive force are harder to report, and everyone is less safe."

The statement says that county deputies wear their names and agency insignia on their vests and will give whoever asks their name, badge number and a business card.

The sheriff's office also said that local law enforcement does not conceal license plates, as required by Michigan law and federal regulations.

The sheriff's office urges community members who see a vehicle with a concealed license plate to call 911 and report it and not to interfere with ICE agents. The sheriff's office adds:

"Community members do have the right to observe, document, and record from a safe distance. If you witness something concerning, you can also share it with the Michigan Department of Attorney General through its Immigration Action Reporting Form."

The sheriff's office is also urging all ICE agents to be identifiable, keep their vehicle license plates visible and keep their faces uncovered in the interest of public safety.