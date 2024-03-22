Health officials list locations of possible exposure after second measles case reported in Washtenaw County

Officials list of places of possible exposure after second 2nd Washtenaw County measles case

Officials list of places of possible exposure after second 2nd Washtenaw County measles case

Officials list of places of possible exposure after second 2nd Washtenaw County measles case

(CBS DETROIT) - Cases of measles continue to pop up in America. This year alone, there have been at least 60 confirmed or suspected throughout America. Now, Washtenaw County is reporting its second case.

Health officials say the case is in an adult who does not have prior immunity to measles and was exposed to a previous Washtenaw County case reported on March 3.

"The cases that we see primarily come through air travel because we see more measles activities in other countries. At any given point, it can be a plane ride away," said Susan Ringler-Cerniglia with the Washtenaw County Health Department.

Washtenaw County health leaders say international travel is the cause for the first case reported.

"We believe that it's likely they shared some air space. It wasn't a close contact like a household or something," Ringler-Cerniglia said.

Measles can live for up to two hours in the air. Several locations in Ann Arbor were found exposed. Anyone during the following timeframes could be at risk:

Sunday, March 10: Michigan Medicine Emergency Department Adult emergency room and waiting area, located at 1540 E. Hospital Dr., Ann Arbor, from 10:40 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Michigan Medicine Emergency Department Adult emergency room and waiting area, located at 1540 E. Hospital Dr., Ann Arbor, from 10:40 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 11: Michigan Medicine Emergency Department Adult emergency room and waiting area, located at 1540 E. Hospital Dr., Ann Arbor, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Michigan Medicine Emergency Department Adult emergency room and waiting area, located at 1540 E. Hospital Dr., Ann Arbor, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday, March 11: University of Michigan, Alice Lloyd Dormitory, second floor, located 100 Observatory, Ann Arbor, from 6:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.

University of Michigan, Alice Lloyd Dormitory, second floor, located 100 Observatory, Ann Arbor, from 6:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, March 11: CVS Pharmacy, located at 5449 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor 48103, from 3:20 p.m. to 5:40 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy, located at 5449 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor 48103, from 3:20 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 12: NextCare Urgent Care (formerly Michigan Urgent Care), located at 3280 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor, from 10:40 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

NextCare Urgent Care (formerly Michigan Urgent Care), located at 3280 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor, from 10:40 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Thursday, March 14: CVS Pharmacy, located at 3535 Plymouth Rd., Ann Arbor, from 4:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy, located at 3535 Plymouth Rd., Ann Arbor, from 4:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 15: Trinity Health IHA Medical Group WestArbor Primary Care and Urgent Care Lobby and waiting area, located at 4350 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For residents like Lori Bolchalk, it's cause for caution. She frequents one of the CVS locations mentioned in the list.

"I think with the things we've seen going around with COVID, I think it's smart to be safer, but as far as protections for measles aside from having the vaccine, I'm not really clear on it because I thought it was gone," Bolchalk said.

Health leaders push the measles vaccine as the best way to protect yourself.

With a dormitory also on the list, University of Michigan students on campus tell CBS News Detroit that the dormitory's residents were notified of the potential incident.

"I got into Alice a bunch. I probably have been in there at least 10 times over the past week, so that scares me for sure, but I'm vaccinated, and I don't feel sick, so I think I'm chilling," Nina Young said.

According to the county, the second case of measles is not a part of the university.

For those who are at risk, the county says to monitor your symptoms and schedule a visit with your doctor.